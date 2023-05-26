Fact Check

Was Kelly Clarkson 'Forced' by 'The Voice' to Lose Weight?

An online article bearing the logo for NBC's "Today" show read, "Kelly Clarkson Forced To Lose 30 Pounds By 'NBC' Producers ... She Lost 50!"

Jordan Liles

Published May 26, 2023

Kelly Clarkson speaks onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Claim:
Kelly Clarkson was forced by producers of NBC's "The Voice" television show to lose 30 pounds.
Rating:
False
False

About this rating

In May 2023, an old rumor began to spread in a scammy article that claimed singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson was "forced" by producers of NBC's "The Voice" to lose weight. However, this was a false story. It was created in order to push a scam meant to fool consumers into signing up for expensive monthly subscription charges for keto and apple cider vinegar (ACV) weight loss gummies.

The scam article appeared on exclusiveinsiderdeals.com. The website's domain was registered with Namecheap, while its hosting was with Cloudfare.

The story showed the false headline, "Kelly Clarkson Forced To Lose 30 Pounds By 'NBC' Producers... She Lost 50! (Her Diabetes Finally In Control)." The page was misleadingly designed by scammers to resemble the "Today" show website.

Kelly Clarkson was not forced by NBC or the producers of The Voice to lose 30 pounds, nor did she ever endorse keto ACV gummies.This scam article was never published by "Today."

According to the story, Clarkson consulted with Dr. Mehmet Oz of the former "Dr. Oz" talk show, who told her to try to start her supposed weight loss journey with keto and ACV gummies.

None of this was true. Clarkson, Oz, NBC, "The Voice," and "Today" had no involvement with any of this. Names and faces were used completely without permission.

Over the years, a large number of CBD and keto products have been featured with this same sort of scammy article. For example, in 2018, we previously published a very similar fact check about Clarkson being fired from "The Voice." It, too, led to a diet supplement scam.

As of May 26, one of the products that was being pushed with Clarkson's name was SlimDNA Keto + ACV Gummies. Dr. Oz's name and a number of other scammy aspects also appeared on a SlimDNA product page on slimdnabrands.com. This domain was registered with Tucows and received hosting from Cloudfare.

If any readers were victim to one of these gummy scams, we recommend reaching out to your credit card company to alert them of the matter. These sorts of CBD and keto gummies scams often attempt to rope customers into hidden subscription charges of hundreds of dollars per month. We recommend being proactive and calling your credit card company immediately in order to stop further charges from taking place.

By Jordan Liles

Jordan Liles is a Senior Reporter who has been with Snopes since 2016.

Scams Keto Kelly Clarkson
