On 24 May 2019, the entertainment website “Genesius Times” published an article containing a fake tweet that was supposedly sent out by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA). The quote: “White lab coats are a sign of doctors’ racism”:

Harris elaborated in an interview later: “It’s true that doctors are racist and they literally wear their racism on their white lab coat sleeve. As a black woman, I feel the racism every time I’m getting my sickle cell anemia checked.”

Despite this website’s tag line “The Most Reliable Source of Fake News on the Planet,” many social media users shared this article as if it were real news and expressed outrage at the 2020 presidential candidate for what some called a “race-baiting” comment:

This is not a genuine news article. Both the tweet and quote contained within are fabrications.

“Genesius Times” is a site that does not publish factual new stories. A blurb at the bottom of the site gives a tongue-in-cheek description of the site’s content: “We strive to provide the most up-to-date, accurate fake news on the Internet.”