Did Kamala Harris Say ’Our Military Are Soulless Cowards’?
A routine review of content labeled satire.
- Published 12 September 2019
Claim
U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris said "Our military are soulless cowards. Their budget must be cut."
Origin
In September 2019, the website Daily World Update published an article reporting that U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., referred to the military as “soulless cowards” and called for their budget to be cut:
Kamala:’Our Military Are Soulless Cowards. Their Budget Must Be Cut.’
Kamala Harris is back in the spotlight with more asinine promises. Just weeks after revealing her desire to “round up the trump supporters” if she were to win the presidency, she has now revealed yet another layer of democrat stupidity.
In a speech before her constituents in California, Harris spoke in derogatory terms about our outstanding military, ending with an appalling promise:
“We have become a nation of baby killers through our military. Our soldiers have become nothing more than a collection of evil sadistic monsters whose sole purpose of existence is to maim and slaughter.
This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature:
Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes