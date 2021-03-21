Did Kamala Harris Force Children to Learn Arabic Numerals in Schools?

Vice President Kamala Harris has an education bill that forces children to learn Arabic numerals in all schools.

On March 17, 2021, the America’s Last Line of Defense Facebook page published a meme. It featured a photograph of Vice President Kamala Harris. It read: “Kamala’s education bill forces children to learn Arabic numerals in all schools. This is happening in the United States of America.”

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The meme originated with a Facebook page associated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.