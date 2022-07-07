Did Justin Bieber Say the COVID-19 Vaccine ‘Ruined’ His Life?

Claim Justin Bieber said the COVID-19 vaccine ruined his life after he had facial paralysis with the viral condition known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Fact Check

On June 11, 2022, an article on the Vancouver Times website claimed that singer Justin Bieber said the COVID-19 vaccine “ruined” his life after he had facial paralysis.

The Vancouver Times article is a work of satire, as it is a website that claims to be “the most trusted source for satire on the West Coast. We write satirical stories about issues that affect conservatives.”

The article cited a Daily Mail report on Bieber’s facial paralysis as a result of the viral condition Ramsay Hunt syndrome, in which the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head near the inner ear. The virus is the same one that causes chicken pox, and can reside in the nerves even after chicken pox clears up, reactivating years later. It results in facial paralysis and/or hearing loss.

According to the Vancouver Times:

Bieber admitted that “the vaccine has ruined my life. I’m going to take these criminals to court and sue them. The CEO of Pfizer has a lot of skeletons in his closet, and now it’s payback time.” Justin Bieber is a multi-millionaire with a massive platform. If he manages to stay alive, he may be able to blow the lid off the whole fake-pandemic-conspiracy. It has long been reported that Big Pharma and Hollywood are full of WEF and UN-aligned globalists that seek to form an one world government.

Bieber did indeed have Ramsay Hunt syndrome and told fans about it in an Instagram video in early June 2022. He described how “the nerve in my ear, facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis. You can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move.” However, he did not talk about the COVID-19 vaccine, nor did he claim it was the reason behind his paralysis.

The Daily Mail article cited by the Vancouver Times also does not link the COVID-19 vaccine to the condition, and states that Bieber postponed his concert tour due to a “non-COVID related illness.”

Soon after the Vancouver Times published its article, fact-checking site Lead Stories debunked its claim. The Vancouver Times then posted a disclaimer, pointing out it was a satire site: “Fact-checkers” from Lead Stories “fact-checked” this obvious satire article. To ease confusion, we have clearly labeled this article as satire. If there’s any confusion, please go to our About Us page.”