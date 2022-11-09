Fact Check

Raiders' Josh McDaniels Not Fired, Despite Tweet from Parody Account Impersonating ESPN Analyst

The owner of a brand new Twitter account appears to have paid for a checkmark badge to parody tweets of ESPN analyst Adam Schefter.

Jordan Liles

Published November 9, 2022

In this photo illustration, Elon Musk's twitter profile is displayed on a mobile phone and the image of him is seen on a computer screen on back of it in Ankara, Turkiye on Oct. 06, 2022. (Muhammed Selim Korkutata / Anadolu Agency) (Muhammed Selim Korkutata / Anadolu Agency)
Image Via Muhammed Selim Korkutata / Anadolu Agency
Claim:
On Nov. 9, 2022, ESPN analyst Adam Schefter reported that Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels had been fired.
Rating:
Labeled Satire
Labeled Satire

About this rating

In November 2022, a brand new Twitter account with the handle @AdamSchefterN0T and a display name matching that of ESPN analyst Adam Schefter tweeted that Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels had been fired. "Josh McDaniels is out as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, sources tell ESPN," the tweet read.

However, this was not true.

A Twitter account that looked like Adam Schefter and said it publishes parody tweeted that Josh McDaniels had been fired.

Besides the Twitter handle including the word "N0T" (with a zero instead of an "O"), the account's bio and pinned tweet said that it publishes "parody."

A parody Twitter account that looked like Adam Schefter tweeted Josh McDaniels had been fired.

The @AdamSchefterN0T account looked to have paid for the new Twitter service that provided a checkmark badge, which appeared the same as verification badges had in the past. This made the purported news appear more credible. It was suspended after the tweet had been live for around two hours and had received close to 10,000 engagements.

Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, previously said that he would "permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another," according to The Associated Press.

Earlier the same day, Musk had tweeted, "Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn't."

This story will be updated if any further developments come to pass.

For further reading, minutes before we published this article, we reported on another story about a parody account that impersonated NBA superstar LeBron James and said he was leaving the Los Angeles Lakers.

Source:

Bajak, Frank. "Musk Threatens to Boot Twitter Account Impersonators." The Associated Press, 7 Nov. 2022, https://apnews.com/article/elon-musk-twitter-impersonators-ban-6c5cc834a38a29a6fb38e4a85441a3a1.

Updates

Nov. 9, 2022: This story was updated after the @AdamSchefterN0T account was suspended.

Nov. 9, 2022: This story was updated to clarify the badges were checkmark badges, which had the same appearance as the platform's original verification badges.

By Jordan Liles

Jordan Liles is a Snopes reporter with expertise in investigating misinformation, inauthentic social media activity, and scams.

Become
a Member

Your membership is the foundation of our sustainability and resilience.

Perks

Ad-Free Browsing on Snopes.com
Members-Only Newsletter
Cancel Anytime
$50.00 per year
$12.50 every 3 months
$5.00 per month
Choose your membership, or see other ways to help
default
Most Searched

Is the Hammerhead Bat a Real Animal?

The Body Under the Bed

Can You Use Peanut Butter to Diagnose Alzheimer’s Disease?