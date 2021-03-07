Ad Claims To Know “Real Reason Behind Joel Osteen’s Divorce”
Will a 22-page ad-infested slideshow get to the bottom of the issue?
- Published 7 March 2021
You could be forgiven if you thought clicking on a link for an article titled “the real reason behind Joel Osteen’s divorce” might take you to a place that provided information about — or at least mentioned — the well known Houston-based televangelist. You would, sadly, be wrong:
Instead of providing background information about Osteen’s supposed divorce, clicking the link takes the reader to a 23-page, ad-infested slideshow article on a website named “Defintion.org” titled “The Most Unbelievably Expensive Celebrity Divorces,” which includes a picture of Osteen and his wife on the title card.
That photograph is the only time Osteen appears in the story, however — likely because Osteen has not divorced and remains married to his wife, fellow televangelist Victoria Osteen, whom he wed in 1987.
Because this advertisement is a bait-and-switch that provides no information about Osteen or his fictional divorce, we rank the related claim “False.”