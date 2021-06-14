Is Joe Rogan ‘5 Foot 3’ as Written in LA’s Skies?

On June 12, 2021, a number of tweets, TikTok videos, and Reddit posts documented an unexpected message from above. Words displayed in the skies above Los Angeles, California, claimed that “Joe Rogan is literally 5 foot 3″ inches tall. It was purportedly part of a marriage proposal.

Rogan is a stand-up comedian and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announcer. More notably, he hosts “The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast” on Spotify. In 2020, he moved out of the Los Angeles area to Texas.

While some social media users thought that the message in the sky was nothing more than a joke, others wondered if it was Rogan’s true height.

‘Liteally’

One of the most popular shares of the message in the skies was from Twitter:

The message appeared to be displayed at least two times. One version showed “literally” misspelled as “liteally.”

Another version of the message showed “literally” spelled in full:

It’s unclear if the message about Rogan’s height appeared in the sky more than twice.

‘5 Foot 3’

According to multiple photographs, Rogan did not appear to be “5 foot 3” inches tall. When making the following comparisons, we have taken into account the fact that if Rogan is standing closer to the camera that it might add a slight amount of height. We have also considered that some of the subjects in the pictures might not be standing up fully straight. However, a seemingly countless number of pictures exist of Rogan standing with celebrities, creating a mound of data too large to dismiss.

For example, Rogan has been pictured directly next to UFC President Dana White, who is believed to be about 5 feet 10 inches tall. White did not appear to be 7 inches taller in height when standing next to Rogan.

Rogan’s height can also be compared to mixed martial artist Conor McGregor and other fighters using photographs shot during multiple weigh-ins for the UFC.

McGregor is listed at 5 feet 8. Rogan did not appear to be several inches shorter than McGregor.

Another entertainer, Reggie Watts, is believed to be 6-feet tall.

Rogan posed next to Watts in May 2021 and did not appear to be 9 inches shorter in height.

Former mixed martial artist Daniel Cormier (right) was also pictured next to Rogan in 2021.

Cormier appeared on Rogan’s left side. He is listed at 5 feet 9.

Rogan’s Height

We were unable to find any moments from the past where Rogan had someone measure him for fun at a UFC weigh-in or for other purposes.

However, the fact that he is listed at about 5 feet 7 1/2 inches tall makes sense when compared to the data collected from countless people he has posed with for photographs.

In sum, Rogan‘s height did not appear to be “5 foot 3” inches tall. Skeptical readers are encouraged to study height comparisons of Rogan posing next to celebrities. A large library of credible pictures are publicly available on Getty Images as well as his Instagram page.