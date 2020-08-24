Did Joe Biden’s Great-Great-Great Grandfather Own a Slave?

In June 2020, a specious rumor started circulating on social media about how Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden’s great-grandfather was a slave owner who fought in the Confederate Army. There was no truth to this claim. This rumor was circulated in the form of a meme that included a photograph of a Confederate soldier named Richard Young Bennett (no relation to Biden), misidentified the former vice president’s great grandfather as “Joseph J. Biden” (Biden’s actual paternal great grandfather was George T. Biden), and baselessly claimed that this fictional person was a Confederate soldier and slave owner.

While that rumor was, and still is, false, it did cause some social media users to dig through Biden’s family history to see if there were any familial links to slavery. In August 2020, we received a tip that Biden’s great-great-great grandfather, a man by the name of Thomas Herbert Randle, was a slave owner.

The claim that Biden’s great-great-great grandfather owned a slave is based on genealogy records from websites such as Ancestry.com and a slave schedule — a form used in the years 1850 and 1860 to enumerate the number of African American slaves on the U.S. Census.

We do not doubt that Biden had a great-great-great grandfather named Thomas Herbert Randle, and we see no reason to be suspicious of the 1850 slave schedule listing a Thomas H. Randle who recorded owning a 14-year-old Black slave. However, the question remains if these two listings refer to the same individual.

Here’s what we’ve been able to gather so far.

Who Was Biden’s Great-Great-Great Grandfather?

According to genealogy sites such as Wikitree, Geni.com, geneanet.org, and wargs.com, a website that traces the ancestry of United States presidents and political figures, Biden had a great-great-great grandfather named Thomas Herbert Randle.

Randle was born in Baltimore County, Maryland, circa 1803, and would go on to marry a woman named Mary Ann Shoemaker. Randle, a farmer, had two children (at least), named William Thomas and Lydia Ann, the latter of whom married Joseph H. Biden.

Lydia and Joseph H. Biden had a child named George, who had a child named Joseph, who had a child named Joseph, who had a child that would become the vice president of the United States. In other words, Thomas Herbert Randle is former VP Biden’s father’s (Joseph Robinette Biden, Sr.) father’s (Joseph H. Biden) father’s (George T. Biden) father’s (Joseph H. Biden) wife’s (Lydia Ann Biden) father (Thomas Herbert Randle), making him Biden’s great-great-great grandfather.

Who Was Slave Owner Thomas H. Randle?

According to the Maryland State Archives’ “Legacy of Slavery” database, a “Thomas H. Randle” from Baltimore County reported owning a 14-year-old Black male slave in the 1850 federal census:

We accessed this record via Ancestry.com, and can confirm that a Thomas H. Randle is truly listed on this 1850 slave schedule. Randle is not listed as a slave owner in 1860.

This document also provides no additional information about Randle other than his name, and no information about the 14-year-old slave other than their age and gender. The only additional information we could glean comes from the title of this document, which reads: “Schedule 2 – Recorded slave inhabitants in 1st district in the county of Baltimore state of Maryland, enumerated by me, on the 16th day of August 1850.” The document was signed by a “Samuel Storm.”

Is Biden’s Great-Great-Great Grandfather the Same Thomas Randle Listed on This 1850 Slave Schedule?

There’s a lot of circumstantial evidence that suggests that these two Randles are indeed one and the same. For instance, both men share the same first and last name, as well as the middle initial. Census information for Biden’s great-great-great grandfather also lists him as a farmer, an occupation that was known to use slavery for tasks such as tending crops, doing household chores, and gardening.

In the 1850 census, a Thos. H. Randle is listed as living in Baltimore’s 1st district. This is the same year and district listed in the aforementioned slave schedule. The Thos. listed here appears to be Biden’ great great great grandfather. In addition to having the same name (Thos. is an abbreviation for Thomas), this person was also born circa 1803 and is listed alongside a “Mary A” (presumably Randle’s wife) and a “Lydia” (presumably Randle’s daughter).

In other words, Biden’s great-great-great grandfather was named Thomas H. Randle, and in 1850, he lived in Baltimore’s 1st district. This is the same name and the same district listed in the 1850 slave schedule of a man who owned a 14-year-old Black slave.

Here are the relevant documents: 1850 Slave Schedule / 1850 U.S. Census.

While this evidence may seem convincing, we can’t say with certainty that these two Randles were indeed one and the same.

For starters, we simply don’t have any information about the Randle listed on the 1850 slave schedule (such as his age or family members) that would help us definitively connect him to Biden’s great-great-great grandfather. We also found a few examples of other Thomas Randles (or Randols, or Randalls, or Randells — misspelled names were common on the census) living in Maryland around this period. While these Randles were not listed for Baltimore County’s 1st district in 1850, the fact that there were other Randle families living in this area opens up the possibility that the Randle on the slave schedule was a different person than Biden’s great-great-great grandfather.

It’s also possible that some of the census information contained errors, or that the census records we examined were not complete. For instance, a 1958 news article from The Baltimore Sun mentioned a “Justice Thomas H. Randle,” but we have been unable to connect this Randle to any census records.

What About the 1860 Slave Schedule?

The U.S. Census enumerated African American slaves on “slave schedules” in both 1850 and 1860. While the 1850 slave schedule listed a “Thomas H. Randle,” this name is not found in 1860. We did find a record for a “Thomas Randal” and, as we noted earlier, spelling mistakes were common in the U.S. Census so it’s possible that these two listings refer to the same individual.

However, the location of these listings changes between 1850 and 1860. In 1850, the slave schedule noted that a “Thomas H. Randle” owned a 14-year-old Black slave in the 1st district of Baltimore County. This is the same district that Thomas Herbert Randle, Biden’s great-great-great grandfather, lived in according to the 1850 U.S. Census. In 1860, however, the slave schedule notes that “Thomas Randall” owned a 5-year-old Black female slave in the 8th district of Anne Arundel County. According to the U.S. Census, Biden’s great-great-great grandfather was not living in this location in 1860. On the census, Thomas Herbert Randle’s location is listed as the 13th district of Baltimore County.

Did Biden’s Great-Great-Great Grandfather Have Servants?

While we can’t definitively say that Biden’s great-great-great grandfather owned a slave in 1850, we can say with relative certainty that this person had servants. PBS described the difference between an indentured servant and a slave as follows:

Servants typically worked four to seven years in exchange for passage, room, board, lodging and freedom dues. While the life of an indentured servant was harsh and restrictive, it wasn’t slavery. There were laws that protected some of their rights. But their life was not an easy one, and the punishments meted out to people who wronged were harsher than those for non-servants. An indentured servant’s contract could be extended as punishment for breaking a law, such as running away, or in the case of female servants, becoming pregnant.

U.S. Census records from 1860 show that Thomas H. Randle had two “servants” named Peggy and Delia Malters, both Black women in their 40s. A 19-year-old Black “farm laborer” named Richard Savoy was also listed under Randle’s name. It should be noted that this document lists “free inhabitants” in the 13th district in Baltimore County, Maryland.

Randle’s daughter Lydia is not listed here, since she had already married Joseph Biden (who spelled his name Byden) by then. Lydia can be seen listed here alongside Joseph in the 1860 census.

To Sum Things Up:

2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s great-great-great grandfather Thomas Herbert Randle was a farmer who was born circa 1803 in Maryland. Randle, whose daughter Lydia would marry Biden’s great-great grandfather, Joseph H. Biden, lived in Baltimore County’s 1st District in 1850, according to U.S. Census Records. A slave schedule from this same year and district lists a “Thomas H. Randle” as owning a 14-year-old Black slave.

However, this slave schedule provides no additional information about the listed Randle (such as age or familial relations) that would allow us to definitively say that they are the same person, and we can’t rule out the possibility that the “Thomas H. Randle” listed on the 1850 slave schedule is a different person than the “Thos. H. Randle” listed on the 1850 U.S. Census.

It should also be noted that there wasn’t a Thomas H. Randle listed on the slave schedule in 1860. There was a “Thomas Randal,” but the location listed on this slave schedule does not match the location listed for Biden’s great-great-great grandfather in the U.S. Census in 1860. This may indicate that the slave-owning Randle was indeed a different person than Biden’s great-great-great grandfather. Or, it could be entirely unrelated to the 1850 listing.

While we can’t say for sure if Biden’s great-great-great grandfather owned a slave in 1850, he did list having two Black servants and a Black farm laborer on the 1860 U.S. Census. According to the census, however, these three individuals were considered “free inhabitants.”

We’ve reached out to Biden’s campaign for comment, but have yet to hear a response. We also reached out to Maryland state archivists, and we will update this article if more information becomes available.