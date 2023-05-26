Joanna Gaines Never Endorsed Keto Gummies for Weight Loss

Claim: An online post or article says that "Fixer Upper" television star Joanna Gaines endorsed keto gummies for weight loss or an "intermittent keto routine." Rating: About this rating Scam

Despite what scammers would like to have you think, "Fixer Upper" star and New York Times bestselling author Joanna Gaines never endorsed an "intermittent keto routine," keto gummies, or any kind of "bedtime routine" involving weight loss gummies, pills, or supplements. Her husband, Chip, also had nothing to do with any of these products.

In May 2023, paid ads circulated on Facebook and Instagram that showed pictures of Gaines. Those ads led to a fake CNN article that showed a picture of the married couple. That "article" was never hosted on cnn.com.

The ads were hosted on Facebook, Instagram, Audience Network, and Messenger.

The headline of the scammy and fictional article read, "How Millions Of Women Are Melting Body Fat & Getting Ripped Thanks To Joanna Gaines And Her Intermittent Keto Routine!"

CNN never published this fake article. It was hosted on a scam website.

According to the article, Gaines spoke about weight loss and keto gummies on a "recent segment" of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." However, in reality, Gaines never said anything about these subjects on DeGeneres' show, which ended in 2022.

The article also falsely claimed that Kelly Osbourne, Rachael Ray, and Wendy Lopez all took the alleged "amazing miracle pill" pushed by Gaines. Osbourne and Ray have been targets of similar scams in the past, including one that featured a fake People article about Rebel Wilson.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity surgeon best known as "Dr. Oz," was also named on the order pages for these scammy products. Such pages falsely claimed he said of apple cider vinegar (ACV) keto gummies, "it works," and that they were the "holy grail of weight loss." However, like Gaines and others, he had nothing to do with the products.

We advise readers to stay away from strange medicinal products that are referred to as weight loss "miracles." If an online offer seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Scam offers for weight loss keto gummies often enroll customers in monthly subscription charges, a stipulation that can only be found in the fine print of a page where people input their personal information. We recommend readers who have been the victims of these scams call their credit card company to ensure they don't receive future charges.

For more information on the inner workings of these weight loss keto gummies scams, we recommend our past stories on the subject.

As we previously reported, this was in no way the first time that Gaines' image and likeness was used without permission to promote these sorts of products — and it likely won't be the last.