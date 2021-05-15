Did Sen. Inhofe Tell EPA Nominee That If She Didn’t Behave He’d ‘Talk’ to Her ‘Daddy’?

On May 12, 2021, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe told Radhika Fox, a female Environmental Protection Agency nominee for assistant administrator for the Office of Water, that “If you don't behave, I'm going to talk to your daddy.”

The comment seemed to come out of left field in an otherwise sober hearing, but Inhofe was apparently referencing the fact that Fox's father was in the room in what a spokesperson told CNN was a "lighthearted joke." Fox laughed in response.

A full video of the hearing can be seen below. The exchange took place around the 2:02:10 mark:

A spokesperson for Inhofe told CNN that, “Sen. Inhofe is always moved by the family stories of nominees, and was especially touched by Ms. Fox’s tribute to her father during the opening remarks. He made a lighthearted joke at the end of his questioning to recognize her father again since he was present for the hearing. As he said in the hearing, Inhofe looks forward to working with Ms. Fox once she is confirmed.”

Fox did not make any jokes about her father or misbehaving prior to the senator’s comment. Earlier in the hearing, Fox introduced herself to the committee as a first-generation American, whose family were rural farmers in India. “Everything I have accomplished is because I stand on the shoulders of my parents’ hard work,” she said, and acknowledged her father who was sitting behind her at the hearing.

Fox was nominated by U.S. President Joe Biden in January 2021. If confirmed, she would be the first Asian American and woman of color nominated to lead the EPA’s Office of Water.

