Jim Caviezel Refused To Work With 'Awful, Ungodly' Robert De Niro?

The American actor Jim Caviezel is most famous for his 2004 role as Jesus in Mel Gibson's "The Passion of the Christ." But in December 2023, a story began appearing online suggesting that the actor known for his portrayal of a religious icon didn't want to work with Robert De Niro, whom he called "ungodly." The article appeared on the Dunning-Kruger Times, a publication associated with the America's Last Line of Defense (ALLOD) network of websites and social media pages, and began as follows:

Jim Caviezel Refuses to Work with Robert DeNiro: 'He's an Awful, Ungodly Man' 'Sound of Freedom' and 'Passion of the Christ' star Jim Caviezel turned down a lucrative role that would have only taken hours to film for one reason and one reason alone: Robert DeNiro was also cast for the scene. "I won't work with him," said Caviezel, "He's an awful, ungodly man. Plus it gets really awkward talking to him face-to-face knowing he's wearing 6-inch platform shoes."

The article was also shared on an America's Last Line of Defense Facebook page, America – Love It Or Leave It, where the post was liked over 40,000 times. Most of the 7,500 comments on the Facebook post supported Caviezel, saying things like, "I agree completely, stand strong to your faith. God bless."

However, the story was not a recounting of real events. The Dunning-Kruger Times (along with the entire America's Last Line of Defense network) describes its output as being satire. A page on the Dunning-Kruger Times site explains further:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site's pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.

At the 2023 Gotham Awards, a ceremony dedicated to independent films held in November, De Niro was about to give a speech when he stopped, explaining to the audience that part of his original speech had been edited without his knowledge. Off of his phone, De Niro read the unedited version, which criticized the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump and recent changes to the history curriculum in Florida. Trump fired back on Truth Social, his Twitter-esque platform.

Caviezel made a return to the spotlight in 2023 with his role in "Sound of Freedom," an independent film about sex trafficking that has been accused of catering to QAnon conspiracy theories, something the film's distributors have denied. The actor has been an open supporter of Trump in the past.

