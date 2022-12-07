Fact Check

Jill Biden Photo Was Doctored To Add Lobsters on Her Outfit

It might not be the most pressing news of the day, but a misleading picture of a first lady is a misleading picture of a first lady.

Jordan Liles

Published Dec 7, 2022

(Facebook)
Image Via Facebook
Claim:
A picture shows U.S. first lady Jill Biden wearing an outfit with a lobster pattern.
Rating:
False
False

About this rating

On Dec. 4, 2022, the Right Wing Patriots of America Telegram account and Facebook page posted a doctored picture of U.S. first lady Jill Biden that showed a pattern of red lobsters on her outfit. The caption in the post read, "Has Red Lobster gotten into the fashion business?"

Jill Biden did not wear an outfit or dress with lobsters as the picture was doctored.

In reality, the original photograph of Jill Biden did not show any lobsters on her outfit as she walked along with U.S. President Joe Biden.

The original picture was captured by Jim Lo Scalzo of UPI and was captioned as follows, "U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden return to the White House from a weekend at Camp David in Washington, D.C., on a Sunday in May 2021."

Reuters first reported on the fake photo with the lobsters on Dec. 5, adding that they had located the picture being shared on Twitter and in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Sources:

"Fact Check - Image of First Lady Jill Biden with Lobster-Patterned Clothing Is Digitally Altered." Reuters, 5 Dec. 2022, https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-jill-biden-lobsteroutfit-idUSL1N32V1S0.

Scalzo, Jim Lo. "Photo: Biden Returns to White House from Camp David - WAX20210523202." UPI, May 2021, https://www.upi.com/News_Photos/view/upi/73bec9a417606f401652001501b10f9c/Biden-returns-to-White-House-from-Camp-David/.

By Jordan Liles

Jordan Liles is a Snopes reporter with expertise in investigating misinformation, inauthentic social media activity, and scams.

Article Tags

Lobsters Jill Biden

Become
a Member

Your membership is the foundation of our sustainability and resilience.

Perks

Ad-Free Browsing on Snopes.com
Members-Only Newsletter
Cancel Anytime
$50.00 per year
$12.50 every 3 months
$5.00 per month
Choose your membership, or see other ways to help
default
Most Searched
Close up of Social Security cards

Social Security as 'Federal Benefit Payments'
vaccines and sudden adult death syndrome

No, Vaccines Aren't Linked to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome

Online Pics Do Not Show Joe Biden Naked with Young Girl