Is This a Photograph of Jill Biden in ‘Fishnet Stockings’?

In April 2020, social media users circulated a photograph purportedly showing First Lady Jill Biden sporting a pair of ‘fishnet stockings’ and a short skirt while disembarking from an airplane at a military base:

This was indeed a real photograph of the 69-year-old first lady, taken on April 1, 2021, as she arrived at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland after returning from a trip to California to mark the birthday of labor organizer César Chávez. Biden’s ensemble included black patterned hosiery, black ankle boots, a black blazer, and what looks to be a leather skirt:

Some critics asserted the first lady’s mode of attire was “trashy” or “inappropriate”:

Madonna called and wants her trashy look back, Doc.

They look fine on her, but they are totally inappropriate for a 69 year old First Lady of the United States to ber wearing while she is on the job. — TypsyGypsyDance (@TypsyGypsyDance) April 5, 2021

Defenders of Biden’s look proclaimed that her ensemble was “amazing” and “classy”:

And FYI for those name calling those are designer tights those are eloquent those are bold they bring a balance to her already classy outfits they're not cheap fishnets and I love them. Just because some of you can't pull off such a classy look does it mean you should name call — Ally May Gracie! (@AliciaFarn) April 4, 2021

The First Lady looks amazing! — Tina G (@tinagutierrez04) April 5, 2021

Some commenters also took exception to the term “fishnet,” maintaining that the first lady’s legwear was more correctly called “patterned hose” or “lace stockings” or “floral tights”: