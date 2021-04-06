Is This a Photograph of Jill Biden in ‘Fishnet Stockings’?

A picture of 69-year-old First Lady Jill Biden deplaning while wearing 'fishnet stockings' touched off online debate over the appropriateness of her ensemble.

Jill Biden in fishnet stockings
Image via Getty Images

Claim

A photograph shows First Lady Jill Biden deplaning in black patterned hosiery, ankle boots, and a skirt.

Rating

True
Origin

In April 2020, social media users circulated a photograph purportedly showing First Lady Jill Biden sporting a pair of ‘fishnet stockings’ and a short skirt while disembarking from an airplane at a military base:

Jill Biden in fishnet stockings

This was indeed a real photograph of the 69-year-old first lady, taken on April 1, 2021, as she arrived at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland after returning from a trip to California to mark the birthday of labor organizer César Chávez. Biden’s ensemble included black patterned hosiery, black ankle boots, a black blazer, and what looks to be a leather skirt:

Jill Biden in fishnet stockings
US First Lady Jill Biden deplanes upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on April 1, 2021. – Biden returned to Washington after a visit to California. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

