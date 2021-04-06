Is This a Photograph of Jill Biden in ‘Fishnet Stockings’?
A picture of 69-year-old First Lady Jill Biden deplaning while wearing 'fishnet stockings' touched off online debate over the appropriateness of her ensemble.
In April 2020, social media users circulated a photograph purportedly showing First Lady Jill Biden sporting a pair of ‘fishnet stockings’ and a short skirt while disembarking from an airplane at a military base:
This was indeed a real photograph of the 69-year-old first lady, taken on April 1, 2021, as she arrived at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland after returning from a trip to California to mark the birthday of labor organizer César Chávez. Biden’s ensemble included black patterned hosiery, black ankle boots, a black blazer, and what looks to be a leather skirt:
Some critics asserted the first lady’s mode of attire was “trashy” or “inappropriate”:
Defenders of Biden’s look proclaimed that her ensemble was “amazing” and “classy”:
Some commenters also took exception to the term “fishnet,” maintaining that the first lady’s legwear was more correctly called “patterned hose” or “lace stockings” or “floral tights”:
