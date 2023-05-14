Did JFK Say Americans Could Be Entrusted with 'Unpleasant Facts'?

Claim: Former President John F. Kennedy said, “We are not afraid to entrust the American people with unpleasant facts, foreign ideas, alien philosophies, and competitive values. For a nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people.” Rating: About this rating Correct Attribution

For years, social media users have shared a statement about entrusting Americans with "unpleasant facts" purportedly spoken by former President John F. Kennedy.

The posts alleged that Kennedy had said:

"We are not afraid to entrust the American people with unpleasant facts, foreign ideas, alien philosophies, and competitive values. For a nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people."

We found various social media posts containing the quote over the years, like a 2019 Reddit post, a 2022 Twitter post, a 2023 Facebook post, and a 2023 TikTok post.

"We are not afraid to entrust the American people with unpleasant facts, foreign ideas, alien philosophies, and competitive values. For a nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people." --JFK — Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) November 29, 2022

The quote is correctly attributed to JFK. We found the quote on the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum's website . We also found the quote on The American Presidency Project's website , which analyzes the American presidency and holds many presidential documents.

The statement was uttered during a Feb. 26, 1962, speech Kennedy gave about the 20th anniversary of Voice of America (VOA), the state-owned U.S. news network. The presidential library's website described the speech as being about "the necessity of freedom of information and complete truthfulness of the media."

The full paragraph the quote came from discussed the values of the VOA network. It said: