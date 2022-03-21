Jergens Lotion Recalled Over Possible Bacterial Contamination

A Jergens moisturizer was recalled by its parent company over possible bacterial contamination.

The company behind Jergens moisturizer, Kao USA Inc., recalled some products in mid-March 2022 over the chance that they could cause a bacterial infection.

The 3-ounce and 10-ounce products of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer was voluntarily recalled because it could contain pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacteria that is not harmful to healthy people but could be infectious to those with weaker immune systems.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made the following announcement on March 11, 2022:

Select units of Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer could show the presence of Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium which typically poses little medical risk to healthy people. However, people who have certain health problems such as weakened immune systems may be more susceptible to infections. Kao USA is urging consumers to discontinue use of the recalled lotion specified below as a precautionary measure. Further investigation to determine the scope of the issue is still ongoing. However, Kao USA Inc. promptly took the precautionary step of issuing a voluntary recall of the affected product by removing the product in question from warehouses, working with retailers to ensure the product is removed from store shelves, and proactively notifying consumers.

The affected bottles of the Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer were manufactured between Oct. 1, 2021, and Oct. 18, 2021. Product lot codes for the items can be found at the back of each item starting with the letters “ZU.” The exact code numbers are listed here.

Kao USA Inc. announced that anyone with an affected product could call a customer care center and receive a coupon for a free replacement. A postage-paid label and plastic bag would also be sent to consumers to return the product.

