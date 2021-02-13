Did Makeup Artist James Charles Shave His Head?

Why no rating on this article? This is a trending topic but has not yet been rated by Snopes for reasons we’ll outline below.



On Feb. 11, 2021, makeup artist and social media celebrity James Charles revealed a new hairstyle — or lack thereof — setting off something of an internet hullabaloo.

Stepping out of a car in front of the lens of photographer Kevin Wong, Charles revealed he had a newly clean-shaven head and stated that it was real:

Charles also posted images on his Twitter feed:

Some shared humorous takes on Charles’ new look, like comparing his appearance to that of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

BREAKING: James Charles to play Jeff Bezos in new biopic. Expected to hit streaming platforms this summer. pic.twitter.com/pT4SS0mP6B — Advil Lavigne (@agaycowboy) February 12, 2021

We have no reason to doubt that Charles shaved his head — with one caveat. He is very, very good at doing makeup.

In the video embedded above, Charles stated that he recorded himself shaving his head. We will update this story if that video or other evidence is made public.