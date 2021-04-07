Is Ja Rule Auctioning Rights to Viral Fyre Festival Sandwich Tweet?

Rapper Ja Rules’ NFT platform, Flipkick, is auctioning the rights to the Fyre Festival tweet about the cheese sandwich and salad, which they estimate will go for up to $80,000.

Remember the Fyre Festival? Ja Rule won’t let anyone forget it.

The rapper behind the infamous 2017 music festival in the Bahamas that imploded amidst reports of mismanagement, cancellations, and poor facilities for attendees who paid thousands of dollars for tickets, is still working on other ventures. One such venture involves an online platform he is a part owner of that is hosting an auction for the rights to the tweet about the meager cheese sandwich and salad being served to attendees that resulted in the festival scandal going viral.

The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/I8d0UlSNbd — Trevor DeHaas (@trev4president) April 28, 2017

The tweet by Trevor DeHaas is being auctioned on Ja Rule’s Flipkick platform, which estimates it could fetch bids up to $80,000. The money raised will pay for DeHaas’ daily dialysis and kidney transplant. It is being sold as an NFT, or a non-fungible token, which is a unique proof of ownership over something that you cannot typically hold in your hand, like a piece of digital art, coupon or video. The NFT exists as a one-of-a-kind piece of code, stored and protected on a shared public exchange. NFTs are growing in popularity and are fetching millions of dollars.

The posting for the tweet on Flipkick says:

From an inauspicious dinner, photographer Trevor DeHaas captured the most iconic image from 2017’s most famous debacle — the Fyre Festival. Two limp white slices on wheat bread lay, like the lifeless body of Icarus, bemoaning the hubris of man. A timeless image of inestimable cultural import, sold now as a singular NFT.

DeHaas tweeted about the auction as well, clarifying that he was behind the sale:

Just to clarify a few things:@jarule is not selling the cheese sandwich NFT. I am. @flipkickio which Ja is a partner in, and myself have teamed up to sell the NFT. I do understand why the media is phrasing it as if Ja is selling the NFT but that’s not telling the full story. — Trevor DeHaas (@trev4president) April 7, 2021

This is more than just an NFT sale. The sale also includes the transfer of copyright and ownership rights to the auction winner. The copyright and tweet IP has potential to be monetized:

Copyright Infringement-Netflix, MSNBC, and many others.

Licensing Deals

Apparel — Trevor DeHaas (@trev4president) April 7, 2021

Lastly the proceeds of this sale will be going towards a good cause: my medical expenses for daily dialysis and my pending kidney transplant.

If you don’t want to bid on the NFT but still want to help out here’s a @gofundme for my medical expenses:https://t.co/tbKqLEUBCh — Trevor DeHaas (@trev4president) April 7, 2021

Given that this is currently on auction on Flipkick, we rate this claim as “True.”