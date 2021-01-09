Did Ivanka Trump Promote ‘Trump News Network’ on Parler?

After U.S. President Donald Trump's Twitter account was permanently suspended, rumors flew about the president's next chosen platform.

Image via Wikipedia

Claim

Ivanka Trump promoted the "Trump News Network" on Parler on Jan. 8, 2021.

Rating

False
About this rating

Origin

On Jan. 8, 2021, Twitter announced that it was permanently suspending the account of U.S. President Donald Trump. Shortly afterward, Trump posted a message from the official @POTUS account deriding Twitter’s decision and saying that he was “look[ing] at the possibilities of building out or own platform in the future.” This message was deleted by Twitter, too, but it generated conversation about the potential of a “Trump News Network.” 

As these rumors circulated, so did an image that supposedly showed the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump promoting a “Trump News Network” on the right-wing social media site Parler:

This is not a genuine Parler post from Ivanka Trump. 

Ivanka Trump truly has a Parler account, but we could not find this message anywhere in her timeline. Furthermore, her handle on Parler is @IvankaTrump. While the full handle is not viewable in the above-displayed screenshot, Ivanka Trump’s handle does not end with “Official” as shown above. 

Ivanka Trump announced the creation of her Parler account in November 2020. You can see a screenshot of her account and real handle in the image that she shared on Twitter:

Ivanka Trump did not promote the “Trump News Network” on Parler on Jan. 8, 2021. The viral image appears to show a message that was posted to an imposter account. 