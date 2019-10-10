Did Ivanka Trump Say Hunter Biden Benefited from Nepotism?
Two prominent U.S. political families sniped at each other over alleged abuses of influence.
- Published 10 October 2019
Claim
Ivanka Trump said Joe Biden's son Hunter has benefited from nepotism.
Origin
Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka — unlike her brothers — generally avoids making overtly political remarks in public forums, but nonetheless one such remark attributed to her spread widely on social media in early October 2019:
This purported quote from President Trump’s eldest daughter, who also helped run his business empire and now serves as one of his chief advisers in the White House, was used by critics of the president to berate his children for hypocrisy and chide them for riding their own father’s coattails to fortune and status.
But Ivanka Trump never made the statement reproduced above, nor has she publicly weighed in on the ongoing Ukrainian controversy involving her father, former vice president Joe Biden, and Biden’s son Hunter. President Trump has been accused of attempting to coerce Ukraine into providing damaging information about the elder Biden, Trump’s potential adversary in the 2020 presidential election.
Ivanka Trump was pointedly asked about impeachment during a Fox News interview in early October 2019, but instead of tackling the question directly, Ivanka sidestepped it by responding that she was staying focused on her duties in the White House and pushing policies through Congress that she believed would benefit the American people:
Her brother Donald Jr., on the other hand, has been openly critical of the Bidens, a stance that has drawn scorn:
Please explain the specific skills of the Trump children.
— John Sipher (@john_sipher) September 24, 2019
As Democrats claimed President Trump had been leveraging his office to push a foreign government into potentially benefiting his political campaign, Trump and his defenders attempted to shift the focus onto Biden, accusing the former vice president of using his own office to benefit his son Hunter, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes