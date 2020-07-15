Did Ivanka Trump Advertise Goya Products?

In mid-July 2020, White House adviser Ivanka Trump took to Twitter to advertise Goya brand foods.

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

The image went viral, prompting government ethics experts to note that Trump, a White House adviser and daughter of President Donald Trump, violated a number of anti-corruption rules with the promotion.

This one's got everything: the Trump family, using official office to promote a private business, rewarding political allies with business help from the White House. So much corruption in one post, and likely a violation of ethics rules.https://t.co/4mUoxeEA1I — Noah Bookbinder (@NoahBookbinder) July 15, 2020

Readers asked Snopes to verify whether the tweet is real, and it is. As of this writing, it is still posted to Ivanka Trump’s timeline.

The tweet prompted criticism from renowned chef José Andrés, who posted his own tweet pointing out his view that while Goya foods specializes in Hispanic foods and seasonings, the Trump administration’s policies toward the Latino community have been harmful:

Let’s be clear @GoyaFoods President Trump has left Latinos and many Americans hungry. Cages Latino Children. Has forgotten the Latino community through this pandemic. Has called Mexicans rapist. We are blessed? I think Latinos we are being mistreated….. https://t.co/50LtQFCR0X — Please wear a mask! Do it for USA, please… (@chefjoseandres) July 9, 2020

The tweet from President Trump’s eldest daughter and adviser reflects a recent controversy over the brand Goya that was sparked by a July 9, 2020, appearance by Goya CEO Robert Unanue at the White House, where Unanue praised President Trump. This resulted in a call by the president’s critics to boycott the brand, and an inevitable push by his supporters to buy the brand.