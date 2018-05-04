CLAIM

A video shows a vampire squid turning itself inside out, revealing sharp barbs on the underside of its hood.

Mostly True

RATING

Mostly True

WHAT'S TRUE

A video showing a vampire squid turning itself "inside out" is real.

WHAT'S FALSE

The "sharp barbs" on the underside of its hood are actually soft and relatively harmless.

ORIGIN

An animated image purporting to show a vampire squid turning itself inside out, exposing a series of sharp barbs on the underside of its hood, was posted to Reddit in May 2018:

The Vampire Squid, named for its blood red color, can nearly turn itself inside out to avoid predators, revealing sharp barbs on the inside of its “hood.”

The pictured deep sea creature is a vampyroteuthis infernalis, which literally translates to “vampire squid from hell.”

Although this name may imply that the vampire squid is some sort of nightmarish bloodthirsty beast, the claim attached to this video is false. The “sharp barbs” on the underside of its hood are actually soft and relatively harmless. The vampire squid is also a scavenger, not a predator:

In a recent article in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences, Hoving and Robison show that vampire squids eat mostly “marine snow” — a mixture of dead bodies, poop, and snot. The dead bodies are the remains of microscopic algae and animals that live in the waters farther up in the ocean, but sink down into the depths after they die. The poop consists of fecal pellets from small, shrimp-like animals such as copepods or krill. The snot is mostly debris from gelatinous animals called larvaceans, which filter and consume marine snow using mucus nets.

This video does show a real vampire squid, as opposed to being a CGI mock-up or altered video. It was taken by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI), and was featured in a 2014 video published on the YouTube page “Science Friday.” A slightly cropped version of this GIF can be glimpsed at the 2:30 mark of the following video:

The vampire squid also expels bioluminescent material to confuse predators:

Some large fishes and diving predators are known to eat vampire squids. Unlike shallow-water squids and octopuses, vampire squids do not expel black ink to escape predation. In the darkness of the mesopelagic zone, black or dark purple ink would not be effective. Instead the vampire squid expels a colorless substance that contains numerous particles of bioluminescent (light-producing) material. These twinkling lights confuse potential predators.

It is easy to see why this creature was given the name “vampire squid from hell” when it was first pulled from the ocean’s depths. In the ensuing years, however, researchers have discovered that this title is not very appropriate — as a matter of fact, this “squid” isn’t even a squid at all. The vampire squid is the sole member of the Vampyromorpha order of cephalopods, and is believed to be an ancient link between the octopus and squid: