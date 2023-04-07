Is This Sour Patch Kids Advertisment Real?

Advertisment:

Claim: Sour Patch Kids released an ad in spring of 2023 that appeared to push back against "woke advertising." Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

In early April 2023, a video began to spread across social media that claimed to show a Sour Patch Kids commercial that pushed back on "woke advertising."

"Why would @SourPatchKids do this?," a Twitter user posted on April 4, 2023. "I get pushing back against woke advertising, but this is going too far." Attached was a video that claimed to show a Sour Patch Kids commercial in which the candies were depicted as Nazis.

We also found the video on other social media platforms, like Reddit and TikTok.

The video was first posted to YouTube on April 2. In the description for the video, it repeatedly stated it was a parody:

Sour Patch Kinder. This is a parody. Parody 3D animation of a Sour Patch Kids commercial. Sour Patch is a soft and chewy candy that comes in a variety of flavors including Sour Patch Watermelon and Sour Patch Grape.

In German, we should note, the word "kinder" means children.

The YouTube channel has made other parody videos featuring popular snack brands, including videos about Cheetos and M&Ms. None of the social media posts included any disclaimer that the Sour Patch video was parody and not a real advertisment for the candies.

