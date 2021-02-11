Is This ‘Skeleton’ Guitar Real?

In February 2021, a photograph supposedly showing an electric guitar made from a human skeleton, dubbed a “skelecaster,” went viral on social media:

This is a genuine photograph and appears to be a genuine skeleton.

The man pictured is a Florida musician known as “Prince Midnight.” On Jan. 26, 2021, Prince Midnight revealed to his followers on Instagram that he was attempting to turn his uncle “Flip’s” skeleton into a guitar.

The musician explained that his uncle’s remains were donated to a school in Greece after he died in a car crash in the 1990s. Recently, however, the school decided that it was no longer going to use real skeletons in its education programs and returned the remains to Flip’s family. The Greek Orthodox family opposed cremation and burying the remains proved expensive. So, Prince Midnight came up with a solution: He would turn the skeleton into a guitar.

Prince Midnight wrote in two Instagram posts:

So, my uncle Filip died in the 90’s and donated his body to science. However, the schools in Greece discontinued using actual skeletons and he ended up in a box in a cemetery that the family has had to pay rent on (permanent grave was $150,000) So, we finally made the move to bring him to the US. Happy to be reunited! As many of you know, my uncle Filip was a big metal head and very influential to me growing up. Since repatriating his remains, I’ve struggled with what to do with them. I have decided that I will be turning uncle Filip into the first actual human skeleton guitar so he can continue to shred forever #skeletonguitar

Over the next few weeks, Prince Midnight documented the process of turning the skeletal remains into a heavy metal instrument. The musician said that he had to run a steel rod through the entire spine because Filip’s skeleton was too rickety. He also noted that drilling through bone smelled worse than soldering wires.

In the end, though, Prince Midnight managed to successfully turn the remains of his uncle into a guitar. On Feb 10, he posted a video of the skelecaster in action:

Prince Midnight’s account did not include too many specific details that we could fact check. We don’t know Uncle Filip’s full name, for instance, nor the school where his remains were stored for the last two decades. We reached out to Prince Midnight for more information and will update this article accordingly.

The musician did provide a few additional details to CNBC. He said: