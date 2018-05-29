CLAIM

A photograph shows Subtropical Storm Alberto approaching Pensacola Beach in Florida.

False

RATING

False

ORIGIN

In May 2018, just before the beginning of a hurricane season widely predicted to be more active than usual, an image purportedly showing subtropical storm Alberto approaching Florida’s Pensacola Beach had some people concerned about the potentially dangerous weather:

This is actually not a genuine photograph, but is a piece of digital artwork that was created by photographic artist Brent Shavnore. The artist explained on his Facebook page that he created it by combining several different images:

Hope everyone stays safe from Tropical Storm Alberto! (This is digital art, a composite of multiple images. To all my new friends and those who are not familiar with my work, I blend photos together to make breathtaking scenery that bends the imagination. I assure you Pensacola beach is just fine, no need to panic. If you like what you see please follow me on Instagram @shavnore)

Shavnore also posted a timelapse video of the storm’s approach and said that a still from the following footage served as the basis for his digital artwork:

In the comments to an Instagram post, Shavnore added that he “edited the heck out of” the image:

I actually flipped the sky upside down. Used tons of gradient filters and dodging and burning.

Appropriately, a high resolution version of this image available via Fine Art America is entitled “Upside Down Sky — Pensacola Beach.”