Is ‘My First Hookah’ a Real Toy?

An image shows a genuine "My First Hookah" toy that was released for Christmas 2021.

In December 2021, an image supposedly showing a “My First Hookah” toy was circulated on social media:

This is not a genuine product that is available for sale. This is an illustration of a joke product that Adam Padilla created.

Padilla is an New York advertising executive and internet content creator who has made a few other similar fake “My First” products. In 2017, for example, he created an image that supposedly showed a “My First Vape” baby toy. Padilla posted this to their social media account in December 2021. You can see a watermark of their handle “Adam.the.Creator” running along the left edge of the front-facing portion of this box.

Just in time for the holidays👌 pic.twitter.com/vlCAeJpEp5 — adam.the.creator (@AdamPadilla) December 15, 2021

These pictures are typically created by altering photos of genuine toys. While we haven’t been able to piece together all of the images that were used to create this fake toy product, the base of the “My First Hookah” product appears to come from a Fisher Price “Laugh and Learn Shape Sorter Cookie Jar” toy. Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the fake “My First Hookah” toy (left) and the genuine Fisher Price toy (right):

Padilla previously told us that he makes these fake products for the pure entertainment value. After his “My First Vape” went viral, Padilla said: