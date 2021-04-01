Is It Snowing?

April Fools’ Day is an annual holiday that seemingly celebrates both pranks and paranoia. As wholesome entities such as the Teletubbies, Paddington Bear, and the language-learning company Duolingo were posting deceiving japes, it’s perhaps not surprising that even something as basic as a weather report invited suspicion. For instance, on April 1, 2021, some people were skeptical that it was snowing in Ohio:

Happy April Fools day from the weather here in Ohio, its snowing. Seriously pic.twitter.com/uWLMBup5pm — StevieD (@HiitGeek) April 1, 2021

I WISH it was an April Fool’s joke! Snowing like crazy… pic.twitter.com/Az4WRZXxSY — Jan (@BostonTJan) April 1, 2021

Me trying to figure out whether it’s really snowing or if it’s an April fools day joke pic.twitter.com/8ooBIjx89S — Rich (@UptownDCRich) April 1, 2021

It did, in fact, snow in Ohio on April 1, 2021.

Here’s a screenshot from the Weather Channel showing that there was a freeze warning in effect for Cincinnati on the morning of April 1, as well as some light snow fall:

Christian Hauser, a journalist for Local 12 News, also reported that it was snowing in Ohio:

Steve Horstmeyer, a meteorologist for the Cincinnati TV station Fox19 (and who uses the trustworthy Twitter handle @TrustSteve19), also shared a weather map showing snow moving into the Cincinnati area:

The next round of light #snow is moving into #Cincinnati metro look for a quick dusting and reduced visibility on roads @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/fezwX9KQKS — Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) April 1, 2021

While some people may be suspicious of this event, snowfall in the Midwest during April isn’t all that unusual. Cincinatti.com reported: