Is It Snowing?

April Fools’ Day is an annual holiday that seemingly celebrates both pranks and paranoia. As wholesome entities such as the Teletubbies, Paddington Bear, and the language-learning company Duolingo were posting deceiving japes, it’s perhaps not surprising that even something as basic as a weather report invited suspicion. For instance, on April 1, 2021, some people were skeptical that it was snowing in Ohio:
Happy April Fools day from the weather here in Ohio, its snowing. Seriously pic.twitter.com/uWLMBup5pm
— StevieD (@HiitGeek) April 1, 2021
I WISH it was an April Fool’s joke! Snowing like crazy… pic.twitter.com/Az4WRZXxSY
— Jan (@BostonTJan) April 1, 2021
Me trying to figure out whether it’s really snowing or if it’s an April fools day joke pic.twitter.com/8ooBIjx89S
— Rich (@UptownDCRich) April 1, 2021
It did, in fact, snow in Ohio on April 1, 2021.
Here’s a screenshot from the Weather Channel showing that there was a freeze warning in effect for Cincinnati on the morning of April 1, as well as some light snow fall:
Christian Hauser, a journalist for Local 12 News, also reported that it was snowing in Ohio:
So… It's Reds #OpeningDay2021 but it's also snowing. 🤔
Sounds about right.@Local12 pic.twitter.com/YEcxP0JXGj
— Christian Hauser (@ChristianWKRC12) April 1, 2021
Steve Horstmeyer, a meteorologist for the Cincinnati TV station Fox19 (and who uses the trustworthy Twitter handle @TrustSteve19), also shared a weather map showing snow moving into the Cincinnati area:
The next round of light #snow is moving into #Cincinnati metro look for a quick dusting and reduced visibility on roads @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/fezwX9KQKS
— Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) April 1, 2021
While some people may be suspicious of this event, snowfall in the Midwest during April isn’t all that unusual. Cincinatti.com reported:
So how often does Greater Cincinnati get snow in the spring?
It’s pretty normal. In an average March, the region gets about 3 inches of snow, and in April, there is a normal snowfall of half an inch for the month, according to the National Weather Service.