A video shows a bridesmaid making an athletic move to catch a bouquet of flowers.
There are many superstitions that appear around weddings, including the legend that whomever catches the bride’s bouquet indicates that they will be the next person to get married.
This piece of traditional folklore has led to some funny footage of attendees going to extreme lengths to catch (or to avoid) the tossed bouquet. In May 2018, some were convinced that they had stumbled upon a video showing a bridesmaid making an incredibly athletic catch:
That is a stunt double. I wish I could say that was me, but that is an amazing woman who could do a catch like that in four-inch heels — so insane.
They are using this bad ass lady who is my stunt double and they are putting my face on her so that I look like the bad ass lady.