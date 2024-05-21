'Iron Giant' Sequel With Vin Diesel in the Works?

Claim: A sequel to the 1999 animated sci-fi film "The Iron Giant" was in the works in spring 2024. Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On May 15, 2024, the Facebook page YODA BBY ABY posted a synopsis and promotional art for an alleged sequel to the 1999 animated film "The Iron Giant," called "The Iron Giant Reforged":

THE IRON GIANT 2!!! Get ready for an unforgettable holiday adventure with The Iron Giant Reforged, hitting theaters this December 2024! One year after their emotional goodbye, Hogarth, played by rising star Noah Jupe, is stunned when the Giant (voiced by Vin Diesel) makes a spectacular return. Brace yourself for an exhilarating journey filled with heart, humor, and high-stakes heroism as old friends reunite to face new dangers!

The post received tens of thousands of shares as of this reporting, but it did not depict or describe an actual film. YODA BBY ABY is a Facebook page that describes its output as "100% satire and fake news." The page's fictional promotional material often goes viral on social media.

Released in 1999, the film follows a young boy who "befriends a giant robot from outer space that a paranoid government agent wants to destroy." In a 2018 post on X, the film's director, Brad Bird, said he believed there was "no need" for a sequel:

Because the claim stems from a source that describes its output as satirical, we rate the claim as "Labeled Satire."

