Was the ‘Nevada Poll Worker’ Interviewed by Ingraham Actually Trump Himself?
Laura Ingraham interviewed a Nevada poll worker, face and voice masked, who claimed to have witnessed rampant voter fraud.
- Published 10 November 2020
Claim
An anonymous 'Nevada poll worker' interviewed by Fox News host Laura Ingraham was actually Donald Trump himself.
Origin
On Nov. 10, 2020, Fox News host Laura Ingraham conducted an interview with an anonymous person whose voice and face were masked, who claimed he was a Nevada poll worker and that he had witnessed “rampant voter fraud” occurring in that state.
Video of an excerpt from that interview was posted by a Twitter user who pointed out that the disguised interview subject was, quite obviously, a thinly-disguised version of President Donald Trump himself:
This is definitely Trump pic.twitter.com/EuO1CrjK51
— Nick Lutsko (@NickLutsko) November 11, 2020
However, that video was an altered, overdubbed version of the original created by entertainer Nick Lutsko:
Nick is a very funny comedian and any self-serious person who shared this as if was real should probably be on your unfollow list https://t.co/whwk9wSeDd
— Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) November 11, 2020
Here’s the markedly very different, original version of the interview:
Laura Ingraham interviews Nevada poll worker, face and voice masked, who claims to have seen rampant voter fraud pic.twitter.com/Kyy6PhLS9J
— Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) November 11, 2020