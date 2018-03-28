CLAIM

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb passed a law that will lead to jail time for women who fail to disclose abortions.

Mixture

RATING

Mixture

WHAT'S TRUE

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law mandating that health care providers gather and report certain information whenever they treat patients suffering from abortion complications.

WHAT'S FALSE

The law posits legal penalties (including jail time and fines) for health care providers who fail to report information about patients with abortion complications, not for patients who fail to disclose such information to their doctors.

ORIGIN

In March 2018, a number of memes appeared on social media to express the notion that the state of Indiana had just passed a law requiring that “every time a woman seeks medical or psychological treatment she MUST be quizzed about past abortions,” with the failure to disclose such information being punishable by jail time and fines:

The most common interpretation attached to such memes was that women would face jail time for their failure to disclose previous abortions in health care settings. However, the actual news underlying this claim reported that health care providers (not patients) would be subject to potential legal sanctions under the law if they did not attempt to elicit and report information about previous abortion complications from their patients:

A new state law directs Indiana doctors and hospitals to investigate every time a woman seeks treatment for a physical or psychological condition whether she previously had an abortion that is in any way connected to the ailment. If so, the care provider is obligated starting July 1 to submit a detailed “abortion complications” report to the State Department of Health, or risk being charged with a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, for each instance of noncompliance. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who routinely describes himself as “pro-life,” approved Senate Enrolled Act 340 with little fanfare prior to departing on three-day Canadian trade mission.

Senate Enrolled Act 340 was authored by Indiana State Senator Travis Holdman in January 2018; it was signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb on 25 March 2018. That bill amended existing law to require that health care providers “report to the state department each case in which [they] treated a patient suffering from an abortion complication,” and to require that reports of abortion complications (including psychological or emotional complications, depression, suicidal ideation, anxiety, and sleeping disorders) contain information such as the age and race of the patient, the type of abortion procedure used, and where that procedure was performed. The bill says that each failure to report an abortion complication as required is a misdemeanor.

In other words, the law posits legal penalties (including jail time and fines) for health care providers who fail to report information about patients with abortion complications, not for patients who fail to disclose such information to their doctors. Critics of the bill maintained that it was an attempt to discourage abortions by making the procedure appear “dangerous” and required the gathering of “inappropriate” information about patients: