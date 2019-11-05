Does In-N-Out Cup Weigh in on Jeffrey Epstein’s Death?
Conspiracy theories now travel by meme.
- Published 5 November 2019
Claim
A photograph shows an In-N-Out restaurant cup bearing the message "Epstein did not kill himself."
Origin
In November 2019, a meme reanimated an old rumor about clandestine messages printed on In-N-Out restaurant cups.
As one sharp-eyed Redditor noted, this was a “[Photo]shop of a shop.” In other words, it was obviously a digitally altered version of an existing meme, which Snopes identified as “False” back in October 2015.
Back then, the image was manipulated to read “Hail Satan,” where in reality a Bible verse notation would appear. As Snopes reported in 2002: “Though even In-N-Out Burger can’t provide a precise date of when the Bible citations were first placed on its packaging, company records indicate they’ve been there at least since 1987 […]”
The latest variant of the “secret” text on the In-N-Out cup plays off a trend of odd memes fueling Jeffrey Epstein conspiracy theories via not-so-subliminal messaging.
Thanks for coming to my Ted Talk #Epstein #givein pic.twitter.com/aQoFMErVun
— Rachel Gentzen (@rgent006) October 29, 2019
Trying to pick out this years stockings.. #Epsteindidnotkillhimself #Epstein #Christmas pic.twitter.com/5MUXjyyJ7b
— PKQueen (@purdyblueline) November 4, 2019
The whales know all#whales #politics #Epstein pic.twitter.com/qTkcwTaHpm
— Political Peach (@peach_political) October 29, 2019
Some useful health tips:
1. Pickled foods are good for your tummy
2. You don’t need to run or workout, long walks can be enough to stay in shape
3. Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in a high security prison
4. Carbonated water can be bad for your teeth, so don’t drink it too often
— Socialist Steve🌹 (@stevanzetti) October 30, 2019
Have you seen other variations of this claim? Let us know.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes