In November 2019, a meme reanimated an old rumor about clandestine messages printed on In-N-Out restaurant cups.

As one sharp-eyed Redditor noted, this was a “[Photo]shop of a shop.” In other words, it was obviously a digitally altered version of an existing meme, which Snopes identified as “False” back in October 2015.

Back then, the image was manipulated to read “Hail Satan,” where in reality a Bible verse notation would appear. As Snopes reported in 2002: “Though even In-N-Out Burger can’t provide a precise date of when the Bible citations were first placed on its packaging, company records indicate they’ve been there at least since 1987 […]”

The latest variant of the “secret” text on the In-N-Out cup plays off a trend of odd memes fueling Jeffrey Epstein conspiracy theories via not-so-subliminal messaging.

Some useful health tips: 1. Pickled foods are good for your tummy

2. You don’t need to run or workout, long walks can be enough to stay in shape

3. Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in a high security prison

4. Carbonated water can be bad for your teeth, so don’t drink it too often — Socialist Steve🌹 (@stevanzetti) October 30, 2019

Have you seen other variations of this claim? Let us know.