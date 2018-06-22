CLAIM

Media outlets falsely reported that a photograph of a crying toddler depicted a small girl separated from her mother at the border.

Mostly False

RATING

WHAT'S TRUE

A photograph of a toddler girl crying at the border, taken by photographer John Moore on 12 June 2018, became virally popular and later was used for a 'TIME' magazine cover.

WHAT'S FALSE

Contrary to claims, media outlets have consistently reported that the girl was never separated from her mother; that information was reiterated when U.S. Customs and Border Patrol stated that the pair had not been separated.

ORIGIN

During a June 2018 controversy involving a then-new zero-tolerance family separation policy at the border, debate raged on social media about the provenance of a number of photographs — one of which depicted a very young girl in a pink shirt surrounded by border agents, sobbing.

On 21 June 2018, the web site Daily Wire was among sites reporting that media outlets falsely claimed the child had been separated from her mother:

BOMBSHELL: Girl Never Separated At Border; Mom Paid Smuggler And Abandoned Family, Father Says The father of the 2-year-old Honduran girl that became the face of the media’s recent attack on the Trump administration for its “zero tolerance” policy on illegal immigration says that she was never separated from her mother at the border and that the mother abandoned her three other children and paid a human smuggler thousands of dollars to illegally enter the United States, all against his wishes. … Major national news publications ran with the image, noting that it was now the face of the campaign against the Trump administration’s immigration policy of separating families at the border even though this has been going on for years and is not new to his administration.

The Daily Wire referenced Washington Post and CNN articles about the photograph, neither of which reported the girl had been separated from her mother. Both profiled Getty photographer John Moore and the image itself. Daily Wire reported:

By now, millions of people have seen a photo of a 2-year-old girl screaming while a U.S. border agent pats down her mother. Taken last Tuesday [12 June 2018], the image has become a symbol of the Trump administration’s new “zero tolerance” border policies, which have caused hundreds of children to be removed from the parents who brought them here. … Moore had been at the [Rio Grande] river for seven hours by then. And although he had taken many photos, he did not yet have the one he needed. “I still had no picture that conveyed the emotional impact of family separations,” he said.

The CNN piece to which Daily Wire linked again profiled the photograph and photographer, and that reporting specifically noted that the girl had not been separated from her mother:

Agents were searching people before they were taken into vans to be driven to a processing center. John Moore, a Getty photographer and Pulitzer Prize winner, took the picture after the toddler’s mother set her down. “One of the last people to get on the bus was the mother of this child and her daughter together,” he told CNN’s Ana Cabrera. “And when they went to body-search (the mother) against the vehicle, they asked her to put down her child. And right then, in that moment, the little girl broke into tears. “It’s not unusual for toddlers in any circumstance to have separation anxiety. But I think this particular situation with the separation of families leads and gives a new meaning to that phrase.”

USA Today profiled the image on 19 June 2018, including quotes where once again Moore stated that the mother and little girl were together:

By now, you’ve likely seen the image of a two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker crying as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border. Photographer John Moore spoke with NPR about the June 12 [2018] photo, shedding some light on the moving photo that’s gone viral across the internet. Moore said he was photographing the U.S. Border Patrol in McAllen, Texas when he came upon undocumented immigrants, mostly women and children … Moore took the photo after the border patrol agents asked the girl’s mother to put her down so her name and information could be processed and she could be searched before the two were detained. “At that moment, the young child broke into tears and she started wailing. I took a knee and had very few frames of that moment before it was over, and she picked up her daughter, and they were rushed into the van and all taken away.” Moore, who speaks Spanish, spoke with the girl’s mother briefly before border patrol agents took them away. The mother told Moore they are from Honduras and traveled over a month before rafting over the Rio Grande from Mexico to arrive at the U.S. border in Texas, according to CNN. U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed on [19 June 2018] that the mother and child are together.

That outlet later reported that the photograph was being used on a 2 July 2018 TIME magazine cover, once again noting that the child was not separated from her mother in that moment, and that Customs and Border Protection reiterated the fact on 19 June 2018:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed earlier this week that the mother and child are together, but the photograph has become a national symbol of the heartbreak some families are facing as they enter the U.S. Time staff said in a statement the image was selected to become part of the July 2 magazine cover to illustrate “the most visible symbol of the immigration debate in America.”

Media outlets appeared to largely provide accurate information about the image, but social media users were sometimes unaware of those details:

I have never sent a tweet to the world…here goes The girl in this photo is now “missing” & the @realDonaldTrump administration will not reveal her name, location or if she is safe. @RedCross or @amnestyusa should see her Please RT this @realDonaldTrump – WHERE IS THIS GIRL??? pic.twitter.com/Ia2zg2ZGlD — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) June 21, 2018

Although Moore said that his intent was to capture a “picture that conveyed the emotional impact of family separations,” neither he nor the outlets reporting his work claimed the mother and child were separated. From the beginning, Moore and news sites said outright that the mother and child had departed the checkpoint together.