Is This Video of Pluto’s Surface?

On Sept. 8, 2021, a Reddit user posted a brief video showing the surface of Pluto. The black-and-white video displayed “ice mountains, frozen plains and layers of atmospheric haze.”

It’s real footage of Pluto, a dwarf planet on our solar system’s Kuiper Belt, which NASA describes as “a donut-shaped region of icy bodies beyond the orbit of Neptune.” The footage in the Reddit post is from NASA, taken by its New Horizons spacecraft in 2015.

Here’s how NASA described the view:

Majestic Mountains and Frozen Plains: Just 15 minutes after its closest approach to Pluto on July 14, 2015, NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft looked back toward the sun and captured this near-sunset view of the rugged, icy mountains and flat ice plains extending to Pluto’s horizon. The smooth expanse of the informally named Sputnik Planum (right) is flanked to the west (left) by rugged mountains up to 11,000 feet (3,500 meters) high, including the informally named Norgay Montes in the foreground and Hillary Montes on the skyline. The backlighting highlights more than a dozen layers of haze in Pluto’s tenuous but distended atmosphere. The image was taken from a distance of 11,000 miles (18,000 kilometers) to Pluto; the scene is 230 miles (380 kilometers) across.