Did Ilhan Omar Host a Flag-Burning Party?

On Oct. 22, 2019, the website BustaTroll.org published an article positing that U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota had hosted a “flag-burning party”:

Ilhan Omar Just Hosted a Flag Burning Party The invitations went out to one and all in her community: “Saturday Night At Ilhan’s! Bring Your Flags And Throw Them Into The Bonfire! Burgers, Shawarma, and Tea For All!” And they came in droves. Hundreds of Ilhan Omar’s Democrat friends showed up at the door of her palatial estate, American flags in hand, to attend the “First Annual Flag Discard Bonfire and Barbeque”.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.

