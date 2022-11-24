Did Ice-T Tweet This About Comparing Trump to Satan?

Advertisment:

Claim: Ice-T once tweeted, "I can't believe people are comparing Trump to Satan. Yes, he's evil, but he's certainly not as evil as Trump." Rating: About this rating Correct Attribution

In July 2021, the Occupy Democrats Facebook page posted a meme that quoted rapper Ice-T as saying, "I can't believe people are comparing Trump to Satan. Yes, he's evil, but he's certainly not as evil as Trump."

Ice-T did, in fact, tweet exactly those words from his verified account on Nov. 6, 2020:

That tweet was liked by more than 120,000 Twitter users. And that would be the final word on the fact check were it not for the fact that some other Twitter users repeated the quote verbatim, without attributing it to Ice-T.

It wasn't difficult to confirm that Ice-T was the originator of the quote, however, given that the earliest tweets containing those words on Twitter's timeline were Ice-T's, followed immediately by two tweets directly crediting him for the quote:

(Twitter screenshot)