Fact Check

Did Ice-T Tweet This About Comparing Trump to Satan?

A quip attributed to rapper Ice-T in which he compares Trump to Satan has been circulating since 2020.

David Emery

Published Nov 24, 2022

(Facebook screenshot)
Image Via Facebook screenshot
Claim:
Ice-T once tweeted, "I can't believe people are comparing Trump to Satan. Yes, he's evil, but he's certainly not as evil as Trump."
Rating:
Correct Attribution
Correct Attribution

About this rating

In July 2021, the Occupy Democrats Facebook page posted a meme that quoted rapper Ice-T as saying, "I can't believe people are comparing Trump to Satan. Yes, he's evil, but he's certainly not as evil as Trump." 

Ice-T did, in fact, tweet exactly those words from his verified account on Nov. 6, 2020: 

That tweet was liked by more than 120,000 Twitter users. And that would be the final word on the fact check were it not for the fact that some other Twitter users repeated the quote verbatim, without attributing it to Ice-T. 

It wasn't difficult to confirm that Ice-T was the originator of the quote, however, given that the earliest tweets containing those words on Twitter's timeline were Ice-T's, followed immediately by two tweets directly crediting him for the quote: 

Ice-T tweeted 'I can't believe people are comparing Trump to Satan. Yes, he's evil, but he's certainly not as evil as Trump.' (Twitter screenshot)

By David Emery

David Emery is a Portland-based writer and editor with 25 years of experience fact-checking rumors, hoaxes, and contemporary legends.

Article Tags

Ice-T Donald Trump

Become
a Member

Your membership is the foundation of our sustainability and resilience.

Perks

Ad-Free Browsing on Snopes.com
Members-Only Newsletter
Cancel Anytime
$50.00 per year
$12.50 every 3 months
$5.00 per month
Choose your membership, or see other ways to help
default
Most Searched

Online Pics Do Not Show Joe Biden Naked with Young Girl

How Did Hunter Biden's Laptop Allegedly Go from a Repair Shop in Delaware to the New York Post?

Do Facebook 'Copy and Paste, Don't Share' Posts Make Your Account Hackable?