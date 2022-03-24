Did Ice-T Say He Was ‘Robbed at a Gas Station in NJ’?

In a Twitter post shared on March 24, 2022, rapper Ice-T said that he was “robbed at a gas station in NJ.”

Ice-T did, in fact, state that he had been “robbed at a gas station in NJ” in a tweet, but the social media post was meant as a joke poking fun at the high price of gas.

In a Twitter post shared on March 24, 2022, rapper Ice-T said that he was “robbed at a gas station in NJ” — but the tweet was made in jest at a time when gas prices were increasing at the fastest rate on record.

“I was robbed at a gas station in NJ last night. After my hands stopped trembling..I managed to call the cops and they were quick to respond and calmed me down….. My money is gone.. the police asked me if I knew who did it..I said yes.. it was pump number 9…”

In the first four hours of its posting, the tweet had been liked more than 327,000 times and retweeted nearly 48,000 times, quickly leading it to trend on Twitter:

I was robbed at a gas station in NJ last night. After my hands stopped trembling..I managed to call the cops and they were quick to respond and calmed me down….. My money is gone.. the police asked me if I knew who did it..I said yes.. it was pump number 9… — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 24, 2022

As of this publication, AAA reported that the nationwide average price for regular gas was $4.23 per gallon, just 10 cents short of the highest recorded average price on record.

Because Ice-T did say that he had been “robbed at gunpoint” — albeit the statement was a joke — we have rated this claim as “Correct Attribution.”