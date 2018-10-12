CLAIM

A photograph shows Hurricane Michael as it made landfall in Florida.

RATING

ORIGIN

A photograph purportedly showing Hurricane Michael as it approached Panama City, Florida, on 10 October 2018 was widely shared on social media:

This photograph appears to genuinely captured a storm approaching Florida, but that storm was not Hurricane Michael.

This photograph has been online since July 2018, approximately three months before the formation of Hurricane Michael, when it was posted to the Pensacola section of Reddit under the title “A friend’s husband took this pic of the storm approaching Pensacola Beach last night.”

The Reddit user who posted the image also identified the photographer as Sean Rogan.

Hurricane Michael devastated communities in the Florida panhandle, as well as locations in Georgia, Virginia and the Carolinas: