Is This a Video of Hurricane Dorian Approaching Florida?
The hurricane was making its way across the Atlantic Ocean in early September 2019, but that doesn't mean this image is authentic.
- Published 3 September 2019
Claim
A video shows Hurricane Dorian approaching Florida in summer 2019.
Origin
As Hurricane Dorian swirled in the Atlantic Ocean in early September 2019, a viral video supposedly showing the huge storm approaching Miami, Florida, started circulating on social media:
#HurricaneDorain over #Florida ! Pray it passes without doing much damage & zero loss of life 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dybG8jy8lY
— TruthBeTold (@CanUHandleItBud) September 2, 2019
This is not a genuine video of Hurricane Dorian. In fact, it’s not a genuine video of any weather system approaching any coastal city. This is actually a composite of at least two different images.
The foreground of this animated image was taken from a stock photograph of Miami Beach, Florida. The cloud portion of this image appears to come from a May 2016 photograph of large supercell storm over Leoti, Kansas:
Digital artist Brent Shavnore first put these two images together for an artwork he shared to his Instagram page in April 2019:
View this post on Instagram
“The world outside had it’s own rules, and those rules were not human.” Michel Houellebecq
Shavnore’s artwork was later animated by Instagram user @TheGlitch.org:
View this post on Instagram
“There is peace even in the storm.” – Vincent van Gogh Photos taken by @shavnore Animation by TheGlitch @theglitch.og Audio on 🌩🌩 . . . #theglitch #plotaverse #creativeoptic #all2epic #theuniversalart #leagueoflenses #nyc_explorers #MillionDollarVisuals #enter_imagination #shotzdelight #gramslayers #thecreativeshots #edit_grams #thecreativers #clickimagine #fxcreatives #manipulationteam #igcreative_editz #thegraphicspr0ject #XceptionalEdits #artofvisuals #visualambassadors #art #InfiniteArtDesign #nature #manipulation #digitalcontentors @natures @natgeo @earth @earthofficial
Shavnore’s Facebook page describes his artwork as “mind blowing dreamy images of seascapes and anything imaginable.” While much of his work borders on the surreal, this isn’t the first time that someone has tried to pass off one of his pieces as genuine. In May 2018, another one of his digital creations was shared as if it were a genuine photograph of Subtropical Storm Alberto approaching Pensacola Beach.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes