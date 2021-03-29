There’s HOW Much Sugar in a Cadbury Creme Egg?

As the Easter holiday approached in 2021, a video started circulating online that supposedly showed the amount of sugar in a single Cadbury Creme Egg:

This is horrifying! Guess how much sugar is in one Cadbury’s Easter Creme Egg? Answer: more sugar than is recommended for kids of most ages for a whole day! Adults, don’t even think about it! #Easter #Easter2021 #EasterEgg #health #sugar #food pic.twitter.com/MPhyD9eGz6 — Ryan Hodgson (@Ryanintheus) March 28, 2021

This video truly shows the approximate amount of sugar in a Cadbury Creme Egg. According to Cadbury, there are 26.5 grams of sugar in these holiday treats. In the above-displayed video, which was originally shared by Michael I. Goran, the Program Director for Diabetes and Obesity at The Saban Research Institute and author of the book “Sugarproof,” the demonstrator measures out six and a half teaspoons of sugar. As a teaspoon holds about 4.2 grams of sugar, that means that the pile of sugar at the end of the video contains about 27 grams of sugar, which is just over the 26.5 grams listed for the product on Cadbury’s website.

While this video was widely shared in March 2021 by social media users saying that they were “shocked” by the amount of sugar in these chocolate treats, this is not the first time the internet has been shocked by this information. In 2020, for example, the Independent reported that “chocolate lovers (were) shocked at sugar content of Easter treat.” In 2019, Indy 100 reported that “the amount of sugar in a Cadbury’s Creme Egg is genuinely shocking.” The situation was a little different in 2018 when Cosmopolitan reported that people were horrified (not shocked) by how much sugar is in a Cadbury Creme Egg.

In addition to showing the amount of sugar in a Cadbury Creme Egg, the viral March 2021 viral tweet claimed that these holiday treats contain “more sugar than is recommended for kids of most ages for a whole day!” This, too, is generally accurate. While different sources may have slightly different recommendations, the American Heart Association recommends that kids between two and 18 “should have less than 25 grams or 6 teaspoons of added sugar daily for a healthy heart.”

It should also be noted that Cadbury Creme Eggs are not the only treats that have a lot of sugar. A single can of Coca-Cola, for example, contains 39 grams of sugar.