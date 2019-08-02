Does Photo Show U.S. House Democrats ‘Vacationing’ in Italy on Taxpayer Dime?

Democratic members of the House of Representatives did take an official trip to Italy and Africa.

Bethania Palma
  • Published 2 August 2019
Claim

A photograph shows Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives vacationing in Italy.

Rating

Miscaptioned
About this rating
Origin

In late July 2019, a number of hoaxes about a Democratic delegation to Italy and Ghana spread online. One of those yarns involved a false claim that U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., was on the trip (he wasn’t). Yet another false claim stated that a photograph taken in Ghana of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic lawmakers depicted their “vacation” in Italy.

The meme is misleading on two fronts. For starters, the picture wasn’t taken in Venice, Italy but in the West African country of Ghana, where Pelosi and 13 members of Congress paid a visit to commemorate the 400-year anniversary of the first slave ships arriving in the U.S.

The image originated on Pelosi’s official Twitter feed, where she posted it and sent greetings to Cummings back in the U.S.


The meme is also misleading because Pelosi and her fellow congressional leaders were not on vacation but on an official work trip.

Accompanied by members of the Congressional Black Caucus, Pelosi’s delegation first travelled to Italy, where they visited the U.S. Army Africa headquarters there, then went to Ghana, where they met with the Ghanian president and other members of government and visited the “Door of No Return,” a memorial to the Atlantic slave trade, according to Pelosi’s office.

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., posted a picture to her official Twitter feed showing Pelosi visiting the memorial with her.

“Send her back” is a reference to a rally chant about Omar at one of U.S. President Donald Trump’s political events. It was inspired by comments made by Trump calling on four women of color in Congress, including Omar, to “go back” to the countries they came from, even though all are Americans.

We asked Pelosi’s office how much the trip cost taxpayers but received no response as of the time of publication. However, because this was an official trip and not a vacation, and because the photograph above was falsely characterized as depicting a vacation in Italy when it was in fact taken in Ghana where they met with government officials there, we rate this claim “miscaptioned.”

