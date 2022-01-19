Was Hope Hicks Cast on ‘Big Brother’?

Hope Hicks, a political adviser who served during former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, was cast on "Celebrity Big Brother."

This claim is unfounded, and CBS has not announced the cast for the upcoming season of "Celebrity Big Brother."

Curious about how Snopes’ writers verify information and craft their stories for public consumption? We’ve collected some posts that help explain how we do what we do. Happy reading and let us know what else you might be interested in knowing.

On Jan. 19, 2022, a rumor that Hope Hicks, a political adviser for former U.S. President Donald Trump, had been cast on the upcoming season of “Celebrity Big Brother” was widely circulated on social media.

The rumor that Hicks was appearing on “Celebrity Big Brother” did not originate with CBS, the network that airs the reality show program. Rather, the claim was started by a gossip Twitter account:

That account, @InsiderCBB, posted another tweet claiming to show the entire cast of “Celebrity Big Brother.” This list included Alexa Penavega, Curtis Stone, Erin Brady, Hope Hicks, Jillian Michaels, Jerry Trainor, Lamar Odom, NeNe Leakes, Ne-Yo, Todrick Hall, Tiffany Pollard, Sha’carri Richardson, Shangela, and Tyler Cameron.

While it’s possible that some of these people will end up on the show, this is not an official cast list. As of this writing, CBS has made no announcements about the cast of the upcoming season.

The next season of “Celebrity Big Brother” will premiere on Feb. 2. Julie Chen Moonves, the host of the show, revealed the premiere date on Twitter:

The cast will likely be announced about a week before the premiere. When the cast is announced, it will be posted from an official source, such as @CBSBigBrother or @JCMoonves.