A Home Depot representative posted a caustic social media comment in response to a Fox News article.

False

Back in May 2016, a Home Depot employee in Staten Island, New York, caused a brief stir when she was photographed wearing a “America Was Never Great” on the job (as a rebuke to then-presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign slogan of “Make America Great Again”):

Fake customer service on social media is nothing new. What Atlanta-based comedian Ben Palmer is doing on Facebook is different. Palmer targets the most entitled, prickly complaints on the Facebook pages of certain brands, and then swoops in like a mischievous angel, leaving sick burns in his wake. With the Facebook handle “Customer Service,” Palmer bluntly responds to the most unwarranted parts of each complaint, and tops it off with a snarky “Hope this helps.” It probably doesn’t help the customer very much, but it helps observers have a laugh when they visit Palmer’s site, where he posts screenshots of his interactions.