Did Home Depot Convert to Drive-Thru Only?

In an effort to reduce theft, Home Depot announced that it was partnering with Chick-Fil-A to convert all of its physical stores to drive-thru facilities.

On April 1, 2022, (hint hint), the website ProToolReviews.com published an article claiming that Home Depot had partnered with Chick-Fil-A to convert all of its stores to drive-thru facilities in an attempt to reduce theft:

Home Depot Reduces Theft by Converting All Physical Stores to Drive-Thru In an effort to reduce theft, The Home Depot plans to partner with Chick-Fil-A and convert 100% of all stores in the United States to drive-thru only sales by midnight April 1st, 2022.

This is not a genuine news article but a fictitious piece that was published as a joke on April Fools’ Day.

Readers who encountered this article could have deduced that it was a prank by either noting its ridiculous premise — Would it really be practical for a giant warehouse to convert to drive-thrus? Why would they need a fast-food restaurant’s help? — by noting the publication date, or by clicking a link at the end of the article for “more information.” That link did not direct readers to a more detailed article about Home Depot’s drive-thru plans. Rather, it directed to a page containing an April Fools’ Day picture.

ProToolsReview also later added a disclaimer to the top of this article to make sure that readers knew “this was an April Fools Joke.”