No, Hobby Lobby’s CEO Didn’t Donate $14.88M to ‘White Lives Matter’

On June 7, 2020, the website American Buffoon published an article positing that Hobby Lobby CEO David Green had made a controversial donation:

Hobby Lobby CEO Donates $14.88 Million To “White Lives Matter” Oklahoma City, OK – Hobby Lobby CEO David Green finds himself headed for yet another controversy after donating $14.88 million to “White Lives Matter.” Green is no stranger to such controversies, including using the company’s “religious beliefs” to successfully challenge a provision of Obamacare. Now Green has inserted Hobby Lobby into the “Black Lives Matter” conversation. His move was donate to “White Lives Matter” claiming that his store’s key demographic had been persecuted for things like purchasing multiple “Live, Love, Laugh” frames for their homes, bedazzled crucifixes, or really loving Starbucks’ pumpkin spice lattes.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature. In fact, the website dubs itself the “PeeWee’s Playhouse Of News.”

The number 1488 is a hate symbol associated with white supremacists, as the Anti-Defamation League notes:

1488 is a combination of two popular white supremacist numeric symbols. The first symbol is 14, which is shorthand for the “14 Words” slogan: “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.” The second is 88, which stands for “Heil Hitler” (H being the 8th letter of the alphabet). Together, the numbers form a general endorsement of white supremacy and its beliefs.

