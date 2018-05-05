CLAIM

Hillary Clinton died suddenly of a previously unknown medical condition.

False

RATING

ORIGIN

On 4 May 2018, the web site Daily World Update published an article reporting that Hillary Clinton had died suddenly of a previously unknown medical condition:

Doctors are scrambling to figure out exactly what it was that killed Hillary Clinton this afternoon. Clinton, who woke up feeling fine this morning, lapsed into a coma by noon and died shortly after dinner. Doctors at the CDC said her insides had turned to Jiffy Baking Mix in a matter of hours and that she is the first confirmed case and death.

None of this was true. This report was a fabricated story that originated solely with Daily World Update, a site that is part of a fake news network which engages in political trolling under the guise of offering “satire.”

Daily World Update monotonously publishes articles falsely reporting the death of Hillary Clinton for days on end.

The site’s disclaimer notes that “Everything on this website is fiction.”