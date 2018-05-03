CLAIM

Hillary Clinton was killed while on a hunting expedition with 'some of Washington’s elite.'

False

ORIGIN

On 1 May 2018, the web site Daily World Update published an article reporting that Hillary Clinton had been accidentally killed “while on a hunting expedition with some of Washington’s elite”:

Hillary Clinton was killed this afternoon while on a hunting expedition with some of Washington’s elite. Apparently, while trying to call a wild turkey up a hill, a particularly tricky move, Clinton was killed by a full load of birdshot right to the face. EMTs on the scene said that Clinton looked like a nicely dotted block of baby swiss. It’s soft and nutty for slicing. The gun, one of three owned by Dick Cheney, was fired by a man who looked curiously like deceased Justice Anton Scalia.

None of this was true. This report was a fabricated story that originated solely with Daily World Update, a site that is part of a fake news network which engages in political trolling under the guise of offering “satire.”

In fact, Daily World Update had reported that Hillary had been killed three times in different manners and places in the previous few days.

The site’s disclaimer notes that “Everything on this website is fiction.”