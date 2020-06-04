Is This Clip of Herman Munster Giving Life Lessons Real?

A video supposedly showing a clip from the 1960s show “The Munsters” in which Herman Munster, the Frankenstein-esque patriarch of the family, imparts a life lesson about how a person’s character matters more than a person’s appearance, has been widely circulated on social media:

Herman Munster, 1965. He knew some shit. pic.twitter.com/BP5JqhH5Rm — BEVERLY RISING (@BeverlyRising) June 4, 2020

This is a genuine clip (apart from the music) from “The Munsters.” This clip comes from an episode entitled “Eddie’s Nickname,” which aired during the show’s first season in 1965.

In the clip, Herman Munster says: “The lesson I want you to learn is it doesn’t matter what you look like. You can be tall or short or fat or thin or ugly or handsome, like your father, or you can be black or yellow or white — it doesn’t matter — what does matter is the size of your heart and the strength of your character.”

