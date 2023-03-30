Fact Check

No, This Isn't a Real Headline About 'Misgendering the Nashville Shooter'

Cinch News is a satire website.

Izz Scott LaMagdeleine

Published Mar 30, 2023

(Twitter)
Image Via Twitter
Claim:
A headline from an actual news organization said: "Misgendering the Nashville shooter dishonors the memory of his victims."
Rating:
Labeled Satire
Labeled Satire

About this rating

On March 28, 2023, Cinch News published an article claiming that misgendering the Nashville Covenant School shooter disrespected the memory of the victims. Six people were killed during the shooting on March 27.

The article said:

Misgendering the Nashville shooter dishonors the memory of his victims

A national tragedy played out this week at a Nashville school.

...As the nation attempts to heal on the heels of yet another mass shooting perpetuated by the right wing and the NRA, we are faced with another issue that might be even more startling.

Multiple news agencies and even officials on the ground have constantly misgendered the shooter who identified as a male.

The claim spread on platforms like Twitter, where users asked if the headline was real.

It wasn't. This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. Cinch News is a satire website that describes its content as mocking news organizations:

"Cinch News is a satirical publication that ridicules mainstream media and modern journalism for their bias, lying, and provocation," a webpage explaining what the organization does said.

At the time of this publication, no hard evidence existed proving or disproving that the Nashville Covenant School shooter was transgender. Reputable news organizations have published conflicting information about the shooter's gender identity. 

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.

Sources

LaMagdeleine, Izz Scott. "Viral 'Transgender Shooter' Claims After Nashville Mass Shooting Lacked Context." Snopes, 29 Mar. 2023, https://www.snopes.com/news/2023/03/29/viral-transgender-shooter-claims-context/.

Why | Cinch News Network. 11 Mar. 2022, https://cinchnews.com/why/.

By Izz Scott LaMagdeleine

Izz Scott LaMagdeleine is a fact-checker for Snopes.

Read More

Become
a Member

Your membership is the foundation of our sustainability and resilience.

Perks

Ad-Free Browsing on Snopes.com
Members-Only Newsletter
Cancel Anytime
$50.00 per year
$12.50 every 3 months
$5.00 per month
Choose your membership, or see other ways to help
default
Most Searched

Did President Trump Reverse President Obama's Turkey Pardons?
Meta did not announce plans that they will soon begin charging people this summer to use Facebook.

'Facebook Will Start Charging This Summer' Is an Old Hoax

Is Morgan Freeman Really Jimi Hendrix?