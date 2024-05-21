Harrison Butker Will Be First NFL Player on Roseanne Barr's 'New TV Show'?

In mid-May 2024, Harrison Butker, the kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League (NFL), sparked controversy by telling female graduates that one of their most important roles in life will be as "homemaker," the BBC reported. Moreover, Butker also "criticised abortion and LGBT Pride in a speech at Benedictine College, Kansas."

On May 21, 2024, the Facebook page The Patriots Lovers shared a post claiming that Butker will be the first NFL player on Roseanne Barr's "new show." As of this writing, the post gained over 9,700 reactions, 455 comments and 256 shares.

(Facebook page The Patriots Lovers)

"Hopefully he dosen't try and project his religious beliefs on others. People wouldn't stand for it if someone projected any other religious beliefs on people," one Facebook user commented. "We need more prolife, pro family to survive as a nation under God," another user wrote.

However, this item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. "We specialize in SATIRE, Humor and Extra Crispy Tates" The Patriots Lovers' Facebook page description informed. Moreover, a comment under the post redirected to a SpaceXMania article that read:

Breaking: Harrison Butker Will Be the First NFL Player on Roseanne's New Show In an intriguing blend of sports and entertainment, Harrison Butker, the well-known Kansas City Chiefs kicker, is set to become the first NFL player to appear on Roseanne Barr's new television show. This unexpected pairing brings together two figures who have both experienced their share of public scrutiny and controversy. Roseanne, returning to the television scene after her notable exit from the reboot of her own show, chose Butker for his outspoken nature and recent headlines, remarking simply, "I like him."

The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Please note that the article under the category "SATIRE" are satirical in nature and are not meant to be taken seriously. These articles are meant to be humorous and are often entirely made up. We make no claim that the information presented in these articles is true or accurate. Readers should exercise caution and use their own judgment when reading and interpreting our satirical articles. We take no responsibility for any actions taken based on the content of these articles.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.